WWE Raw: Kurt Angle returns to action with first Raw singles match since 2006

Kurt Angle had his first singles match on Raw in almost 13 years as he attempted to win the captaincy for Survivor Series.

Acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin appointed himself as the skipper for the red brand, only for Angle to insist he should be the captain and suggested the two of them have a match for the honour later in the show.

Corbin, however, left the building in great haste with Braun Strowman pursuing him to avenge his Crown Jewel actions, announcing Drew McIntyre would take his place in the main event.

And so Angle's first Raw singles match since a January 2006 loss to Shawn Michaels in Raleigh, North Carolina, was against a man with an enormous size advantage and 16 years his junior.

Hard as Angle fought he was never likely to best the Scottish Terminator, who eventually won by forcing Angle to tap out to his own Angle Lock - after hitting an Angle Slam.

The Manchester crowd gave Angle a standing ovation as he struggled to his feet after the match, with Corbin's place as the captain - in a non-competitive capacity - confirmed.

The vicious Authors of Pain captured the Rag tag-team titles at the expense of Seth Rollins

Tag-team titles change hands

Seth Rollins was in town and once again keen to hear from his estranged tag-team partner Dean Ambrose about the reasons behind his recent erratic behaviour and in particular his post-match attack last week.

Corbin decided Rollins would have to defend the belts on his own and therefore booked a match against the Authors of Pain.

The Kingslayer fought well but the odds were stacked against him and when AoP hit their Last Chapter double-team finisher it was all over.

The titles lost, Ambrose made his way through the crowd to deliver one more DDT on his former partner to put the exclamation mark on the end of their friendship.

Bayley, Sasha Banks and Natalya faced the Riott Squad for places in the Raw Survivor Series team but the match had an emotional conclusion

Survivor Series places up for grabs

Baron Corbin had already selected McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the men's Raw team for Survivor Series and announced Alexa Bliss will captain the women's squad - with her injury continuing to keep her out of the ring - when he booked a match with three places in the latter at stake.

The Riott Squad faced adversaries Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley, who got long chants from the Manchester crowd throughout the match.

Natalya was on the verge of booking her trio their spots at Survivor Series, with Sarah Logan in the Sharpshooter and ready to tap, when Ruby Riott snapped and smashed the sunglasses Natalya had brought to the ring with her.

Said sunglasses had belonged to her late father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart and Natalya was so upset at the incident the referee called a halt to the match and no result was established.