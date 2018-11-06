WATCH: Relive the best moments of WWE Raw in Manchester
Last Updated: 06/11/18 11:46am
When WWE visit the United Kingdom, the televised events very rarely disappoint - and this week's Raw was no exception.
There was no let-up in three hours of action-filled drama as the red brand delighted the crowd at the Manchester Arena, treating them to a whole host of twists and turns.
There was, for the second year running, a title change in the venue, plus a switch to the dark side for Nia Jax and a piece of boss-level - and somewhat controversial - heel work by Ruby Riott.
Add in a major victory for Drew McIntyre against the enormously popular Kurt Angle, a huge crowd ovation for Elias and plenty of Braun Strowman-related backstage shenanigans and everything was in place for another beat-em-up bonanza for the British fans.
We've captured all of the best Raw moments into one handy highlights reel for your enjoyment - and don't forget you can catch the full episode on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm tonight!