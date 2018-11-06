WATCH: Relive the best moments of WWE Raw in Manchester

1:26 We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw

When WWE visit the United Kingdom, the televised events very rarely disappoint - and this week's Raw was no exception.

There was no let-up in three hours of action-filled drama as the red brand delighted the crowd at the Manchester Arena, treating them to a whole host of twists and turns.

There was, for the second year running, a title change in the venue, plus a switch to the dark side for Nia Jax and a piece of boss-level - and somewhat controversial - heel work by Ruby Riott.

Add in a major victory for Drew McIntyre against the enormously popular Kurt Angle, a huge crowd ovation for Elias and plenty of Braun Strowman-related backstage shenanigans and everything was in place for another beat-em-up bonanza for the British fans.

