WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar & Stephanie McMahon scheduled to appear live

Brock Lesnar is once again on top of WWE after regaining the Universal title at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar and Stephanie McMahon will appear on tonight's episode of WWE Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Lesnar is scheduled to make his first appearance since winning the Universal title at Crown Jewel and with his next opponent already established.

The Beast will take on AJ Styles in a repeat of last year's champion-against-champion clash at Survivor Series, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday.

Last year's contest was a stand-out match for both competitors, although Lesnar eventually prevailed against the newly-crowned Styles.

Styles has now held the WWE championship for a full year and with Braun Strowman still upset about his controversial loss at Crown Jewel the match could be much more even this time around.

Stephanie McMahon is unlikely to let her brother Shane's World Cup win at Crown Jewel slide

McMahon to make Survivor Series statement

Shane McMahon proclaimed himself the "best in the world" by winning the inaugural WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel and, perhaps unsurprisingly, that has not gone down well with his sister.

Stephanie McMahon enjoys a sibling rivalry with her brother which often comes to a head in the build-up to Survivor Series, when Raw and SmackDown are in direct competition.

So what will she have planned for tonight, as the red brand completes their final preparations for Sunday's head to head?

Alexa Bliss will be the non-competing captain of the Raw women's team for Survivor Series

Survivor Series teams to be finalised

Two-thirds of the men's line-up is known for the Survivor Series elimination match but the women's and tag team line-ups remain completely blank going into tonight's show.

SmackDown have named a strong women's team which includes Asuka, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Naomi and one more to be confirmed and Raw need to decide whether they go with a heel group - likely to be the Riott Squad, Nia Jax and Tamina - or a face crew anchored by Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya.

With Alexa Bliss running the team as a non-competing captain, it looks more likely that the red brand will look to its darker side for this one.