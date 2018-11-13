WWE Raw: SmackDown crew invades as Becky Lynch takes out Ronda Rousey

5:36 Braun Strowman struck a deal with Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey threw Baron Corbin to floor in a heated start to Raw Braun Strowman struck a deal with Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey threw Baron Corbin to floor in a heated start to Raw

A bloodied Becky Lynch led an all-out assault on Ronda Rousey and the Raw team as the SmackDown crew invaded on Monday night.

Earlier in the evening, the blue brand's red-hot champion Lynch had put Rousey in a Dis-Arm-Her in her locker room, applying the hold for some time before they were eventually broken up.

Lynch then provided the distraction as the rest of her Tuesday night colleagues jumped Team Raw while they were in the process of naming their line-up for Survivor Series.

The Raw squad will be Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya and Ruby Riott and they were given a taste of what might come in a show-closing brawl.

Amid the mayhem, Rousey returned to the ring looking for Lynch - who she will face in a champion-against-champion match - only to be levelled by the Irish star with a steel chair.

Bobby Lashley claimed the final place on the Raw team for Survivor Series at the expense of Elias and with a major assist from Lio Rush

Survivor Series teams complete

Stephanie McMahon confirmed Finn Balor as the fourth member of the men's team for the traditional elimination match at Survivor Series and the Raw commissioner also confirmed team captain Braun Strowman can have a Universal title match against Brock Lesnar if he leads the side to victory.

Bobby Lashley became the fifth man after he defeated Elias by countout. The match was largely even but Elias was unable to beat the 10-count when Lio Rush held his ankle as he attempted to re-enter the ring.

The five-on-five tag match will be a lively affair with seemingly all of the Raw teams - with the exception of AoP, who face The Bar in a clash of the champions - down to compete.

That means The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode will all join forces to take on the SmackDown squad.

Dean Ambrose emphatically ended his association with Seth Rollins by burning his Shield vest

Ambrose burns Shield vest

Seth Rollins was once again looking for answers from his former Shield comrade Dean Ambrose and he got them, along with an emphatic confirmation that the group is officially disbanded.

3:40 Dean Ambrose told Seth Rollins that it became a burden to be part of The Shield Dean Ambrose told Seth Rollins that it became a burden to be part of The Shield

Ambrose responded to his queries by letting him know that he felt the Shield has always held him back and that he is now free, presumably to pursue a singles career.

To put the exclamation point on his statement, he then threw his Shield vest into a fire.