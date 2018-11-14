WWE News

News

WWE Survivor Series gold: The Undertaker's dramatic debut - 28 years ago!

Last Updated: 14/11/18 10:40am
1:29
We head back to Survivor Series 1990 where the Undertaker made his WWE debut
We head back to Survivor Series 1990 where the Undertaker made his WWE debut

The course of WWE history was permanently changed on November 22, 1990, when a macabre character appeared on screen for the first time.

Ted DiBiase had promised that a mystery man would partner him, The Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match against Dusty Rhodes, Koko B Ware and The Hart Foundation - and he delivered a 6ft 10in behemoth, a man seemingly from beyond the grave.

The Undertaker did not secure victory for The Million Dollar Team - that came when DiBiase bested Bret Hart after reversing a flying body press - but The Phenom did make his mark before being counted out, conquering Koko with a Tombstone piledriver and Rhodes with a double axe handle.

A legend was duly born and nothing in WWE - and, in sports entertainment - was ever the same again as the Dead Man embarked on a near three decade-long run at the very top of the industry which continues to this day.

And it all began at Survivor Series all those years and years ago...

Click here to see this year's Survivor Series live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night!

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Survivor Series!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

WWE in the UK!

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2018 Sky UK