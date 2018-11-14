WWE Survivor Series gold: The Undertaker's dramatic debut - 28 years ago!

1:29 We head back to Survivor Series 1990 where the Undertaker made his WWE debut We head back to Survivor Series 1990 where the Undertaker made his WWE debut

The course of WWE history was permanently changed on November 22, 1990, when a macabre character appeared on screen for the first time.

Ted DiBiase had promised that a mystery man would partner him, The Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match against Dusty Rhodes, Koko B Ware and The Hart Foundation - and he delivered a 6ft 10in behemoth, a man seemingly from beyond the grave.

The Undertaker did not secure victory for The Million Dollar Team - that came when DiBiase bested Bret Hart after reversing a flying body press - but The Phenom did make his mark before being counted out, conquering Koko with a Tombstone piledriver and Rhodes with a double axe handle.

A legend was duly born and nothing in WWE - and, in sports entertainment - was ever the same again as the Dead Man embarked on a near three decade-long run at the very top of the industry which continues to this day.

And it all began at Survivor Series all those years and years ago...

Click here to see this year's Survivor Series live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night!