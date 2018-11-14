WWE News

WATCH: How Becky Lynch was injured during SmackDown invasion of Raw

Last Updated: 14/11/18 9:03am
Watch the moment Becky Lynch suffered a broken face and severe concussion from a blow from Nia Jax during Raw
Becky Lynch will not be able to compete at Survivor Series due to a "broken face and severe concussion" - and here's how it happened.

Lynch confirmed the news on last night's episode of SmackDown, selecting Charlotte Flair as her replacement for the champion-against-champion non-title match against Ronda Rousey on Sunday night.

The announcement came a day after she had led the blue brand's female crew on a Raw rampage which saw Lynch lay out Rousey with both an armbar and a series of chair shots.

Amid the melee, Lynch was left bleeding from the nose and around the eye after a fierce punch from Nia Jax, providing fans with an incredibly powerful image of the Irish star celebrating a successful invasion while wearing the proverbial 'crimson mask'.

But while the image will almost certainly go on to become an iconic one for Lynch - and drew comparisons with the time 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin bled profusely during his epic WrestleMania match against Bret Hart - it came at a cost, with her huge Survivor Series match disappearing.

Click on the video above to witness the moment Jax caught Lynch.

