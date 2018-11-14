WWE SmackDown champion Becky Lynch out of Survivor Series

Becky Lynch will not compete at Survivor Series due to injury

SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch will not compete at Survivor Series due to an injury suffered on this week's Raw.

Instead, Charlotte Flair will be SmackDown's representative in the inter-brand women's singles match against Raw champion Ronda Rousey at the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Lynch's injury occurred during the show-ending brawl between the women of SmackDown and Raw on Monday after she was caught in the face with a strike by Nia Jax which left her bloodied.

Lynch selected old enemy Charlotte Flair as her replacement to face Ronda Rousey

Lynch made the announcement on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown, reporting she has a "broken face and a severe concussion".

She addressed the rest of the SmackDown women's division before choosing Flair as her replacement and telling her to "beat Ronda the way I would have beaten her".

A match between Flair and Rousey has been touted as a potential WrestleMania contest as it pits arguably the two biggest stars in the women's division against one another, but the rise of Lynch to enormous levels of popularity has now changed that dynamic.