WWE Survivor Series gold: Corporate champion Rock

The Rock got a major assist from the 'corporate' side of WWF when he regained the world championship from Mankind at Survivor Series 20 years ago.

In what was the first of many references to the Montreal Screwjob of the previous year, Vince McMahon called for the bell with Mankind in a Rock sharpshooter.

Shane raised his hand and Vince put the title on his shoulder as a new WWF world champion was crowned and the nefarious trio embraced.

"They screwed us all," was Jim Ross' famous commentary and it was difficult to argue against that judgement when Rocky himself took the microphone.

Referring to the arena fans as "trailer park trash", he went on to blast Mankind with the belt and give him a Rock Bottom for good measure.

As if the nature of his turn to the dark side was not clear enough, Shane then proclaimed him the new "corporate" champion of the WWF.

