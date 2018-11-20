WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey makes title defence 24 hours after Survivor Series beating

2:32 After sucessfully defending her title against Mickie James, Ronda Rousey was confronted by her upcoming TLC challenger, Nia Jax After sucessfully defending her title against Mickie James, Ronda Rousey was confronted by her upcoming TLC challenger, Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey sent out an open challenge for her Raw women's title just 24 hours after the savage beating she received at the hands of Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series.

Rousey, showing the effects of the post-match Flair attack in the form of several large bruises on her arms and legs, was keen to reassert herself as the top woman on Monday night and invited challengers for her title.

Mickie James - herself a six-time WWE women's champion - accepted the offer and looked to take advantage of the Flair-inflicted injuries but came up short after a bright opening.

Rousey landed three of her Piper's Pit Samoan Drops to take full control of the contest and put the seal on the victory with an armbar to force James to tap out.

The champion's night was not over, however, as Nia Jax - against whom she will defend her title at TLC in December - was waiting for her at the top of the ramp.

Nothing physical happened, but Jax made the point of polishing her fist in Rousey's general direction before heading back to the locker room.

Seth Rollins was given some answers by Dean Ambrose for his erratic behaviour, but is unlikely to be happy with them

Rollins still looking for answers

Seth Rollins will finally get his hands on Dean Ambrose when he defends the Intercontinental title at TLC but Rollins still does not know why The Lunatic Fringe turned on him despite his best efforts on Raw and that seems unlikely to change.

Seth Rollins finally got his hands on his former Shield brother, four weeks before their Intercontinental championship match at TLC

When Rollins again demanded an explanation, Ambrose instead threw a barrage of riddles Rollins' way - he implied that The Shield were all doomed to pay for their sins and that he was just the instrument of Rollins' comeuppance - and led The Kingslayer on an increasingly manic chase throughout the night.

Rollins finally got his hands on him, briefly getting the better of his former brother with a barrage of punishing strikes. Ambrose caught him, however, with a low blow, a pair of Dirty Deeds and a warning to never interrupt him again.

Braun Strowman was left down and out after a savage attack by Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre

Strowman injured in savage steps attack

Braun Strowman's quest to give Baron Corbin "these hands" was thwarted when the acting Raw general manager colluded with Stephanie McMahon to book a six-man tag elimination match featuring the two.

Corbin joined forces with the monstrous Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre to take on the actual Monster Among Men, Finn Balor and Elias.

With Balor and Elias out of the equation, the trio then laid into Strowman with weapons, McIntyre softening him up with a chair before Corbin smashed the steel steps into his arm as it was held out by Lashley.

The word around the Raw campfire is that Strowman suffered a broken elbow as a result, which could cast doubt over his imminent Universal title match against Brock Lesnar.