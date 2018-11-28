Jefferson Lake
WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch to defend title in triple threat match at TLC
Becky Lynch will put her SmackDown women's championship on the line against two opponents in a tables, ladders and chairs match at TLC.
The on-fire Irish star will defend against the woman she beat for the belt, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka in a match which is likely to be the main event of the December 16 event live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Flair confronted Lynch on last night's SmackDown, leading to Paige to book the match for TLC, only to be interrupted by the heel side of the women's division led by Mandy Rose, who made their claim to be part of the contest.
Naomi then led out the face end of the roster and that led to a battle royal between all of the female competitors on the blue brand, in which Asuka came out on top.
Sonya Deville was the final elimination - in what was perhaps a sign that some faith could be placed in her in the near future - but it is the Japanese star who will compete for the title next month.
Joe ruins Hardy's celebration
Jeff Hardy was given a great reception by the SmackDown crowd as he celebrated reaching the 20-year mark in the business, with a video package of his career highlights setting the tone.
But Samoa Joe was not so keen to join in the tributes, instead choosing to point out the times Hardy had let the fans down in a promo which made several references to Hardy's well-documented substance abuse issues.
Hardy offered Joe the chance to extend his grievances inside the squared circle, but he refused and instead retreated back to the locker room.
Orton steps up Mysterio punishment
Randy Orton was in no mood for contrition on SmackDown; although he admitted he did not know enough about the lucha tradition to have deliberately disrespected it by removing Rey Mysterio's mask last week he made it clear he had no time for the high-flying veteran.
Such comments brought out Mysterio and he took the fight to Orton despite being in a neck brace and clearly injured from last week's attack.
But his spell on top was short lived as Orton eventually ground him down and proceeded to drive him into the steel steps with a chair wrapped around his neck in a vicious escalation of the battle between these two.