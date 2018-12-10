WWE Raw: What next for Drew McIntyre after shock loss to Dolph Ziggler?

Drew McIntyre suffered a shock defeat to former tag-team partner Dolph Ziggler on last week's Raw

Drew McIntyre seeks Raw retribution tonight as the final plans are laid for Sunday night's event, TLC.

McIntyre suffered a shocking - and potentially devastating - singles defeat to former tag-team partner Dolph Ziggler on last week's show, thanks to a major assist from Finn Balor.

Balor provided just enough of a distraction for Ziggler to pick up a big pinfall win and become the first man to down McIntyre in one-on-one competition since his glorious return to WWE.

Such an outcome is unlikely to sit too comfortably with the Scottish Terminator, who is due to face Balor at TLC live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.

Whether or not he can wait until then, remains to be seen.

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax at TLC - but first they meet in a press conference on tonight's Raw

Bliss to host Rousey-Jax press conference

Acting Raw women's general manager Alexa Bliss will tonight host a 'press conference' between champion Ronda Rousey and her TLC challenger Nia Jax.

Bliss has even put out a request for questions from the WWE Universe on her Twitter account, which could lead to some interesting interactions for the featured participants.

And will Rousey be able to withstand the almost certain pressure from Jax and her acolyte Tamina as they bid to gain the psychological upper hand ahead of Sunday night?

Dean Ambrose has been plaguing Seth Rollins for several weeks

Has Ambrose got Rollins rattled?

Not merely content with being the bane of Seth Rollins' existence in the lead-up to their Intercontinental title showdown at TLC, Dean Ambrose is determined to make his former Shield brother come unhinged.

Lat week on Raw, Ambrose strapped a gas mask to his face and enlisted a SWAT team to protect himself not only from "pathogenic diseases", but also the illness he claims is exhibited by The Kingslayer.

Rollins attacked Ambrose and his personal security force, but ultimately succumbed to two Dirty Deeds. Is Ambrose poised to become a three-time Intercontinental champion?