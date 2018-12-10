WATCH: Kane's creepy interpretation of a Christmas classic

0:44 Check out Kane's unique and disturbing version of a classic Christmas song Check out Kane's unique and disturbing version of a classic Christmas song

As the Big Red Machine, Kane became very talented at making even the most innocuous things scary - and that includes Christmas.

On a special festive edition of Raw, one of the Brothers of Destruction took the opportunity to mark the season in a way only he knew how.

With a pair of (perhaps) already-roasted chestnuts in his hand and the eerie chords adding to the macabre feeling of the piece, Kane presented a unique version of a classic Christmas song.

Click on the video above to relive it - but try not to have any nightmares before Christmas!