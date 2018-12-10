WATCH: Kane's creepy interpretation of a Christmas classic
Last Updated: 10/12/18 10:23am
As the Big Red Machine, Kane became very talented at making even the most innocuous things scary - and that includes Christmas.
On a special festive edition of Raw, one of the Brothers of Destruction took the opportunity to mark the season in a way only he knew how.
With a pair of (perhaps) already-roasted chestnuts in his hand and the eerie chords adding to the macabre feeling of the piece, Kane presented a unique version of a classic Christmas song.
Click on the video above to relive it - but try not to have any nightmares before Christmas!