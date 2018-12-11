WWE SmackDown: Charlotte Flair to face Asuka in WrestleMania rematch

There was a display of mutual respect at WrestleMania after Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's unbeaten streak

In a rematch of their colossal WrestleMania clash, Asuka and Charlotte Flair go head to head on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The pair did battle at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans in April, where the then-SmackDown women's champion Flair became the first person to beat Asuka in WWE, ending an undefeated streak which had lasted an incredible 914 days.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Both will challenge Becky Lynch for her title in a triple threat tables, ladders and chairs match - the first of its kind in WWE's women's division - at TLC on Sunday night.

Tonight's match will therefore provide both with an opportunity to gain some TLC momentum and for Lynch herself, who continues to be anything but a shrinking violet on social media, to scout both of her opponents for Sunday.

Sheamus and Cesaro have their work cut out tonight - they face The Usos in a rap battle

Usos and Bar to clash - in rap battle

In what could be one of the most one-sided match-ups since the early days of the Ultimate Warrior, The Usos will tonight take on The Bar in a rap battle.

The New Day will host the showdown between the two duos, in which the odds are very much stacked against Sheamus and Cesaro.

The Usos have experience of a rap battle before, losing one to the New Day on an episode of SmackDown earlier this year.

With Cesaro having lost some of his teeth after being sent into a ringpost a year ago, it looks like this battle could be as short-lived as a Goldberg squash.

Samoa Joe's involvement proved costly for Jeff Hardy on last week's SmackDown

Hardy to address Joe's 'public service announcement'

Last week on SmackDown, Jeff Hardy reignited his rivalry against Randy Orton one week after The Viper unleashed a brutal assault on Rey Mysterio.

However, just after Hardy dropped Orton with a back suplex on the announce table and ascended the ropes looking to crash down onto The Viper, Samoa Joe suddenly appeared on the big screen from a bar, callously mocking The Charismatic Enigma and keeping him distracted long enough for Orton to level his opponent with the RKO for the victory.

As Hardy recovered, Joe added insult to injury be mocking Hardy with a "public service announcement" on the dangers of drinking in excess, a statement Hardy will address on tonight's show.