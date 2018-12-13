WWE on Sky: Christmas changes

WWE will have a temporary new home on Sky Sports over Christmas

Sky Sports will be moving some of our WWE programming over the Christmas period - and here's how you can keep track of the action.

With Sky Sports Arena now having become Sky Sports Darts for the duration of the World Championship, WWE will have a temporary home on Sky over the next three weeks.

You will still be able to see all of your favourite WWE superstars in action on Sky in that time, but please be aware that some Series Links will not track all of the following changes:

Monday December 17: Raw will be on Sky Sports Mix at 1am, with the repeat the following day at 10pm on Sky Sports Action

Tuesday December 18: SmackDown will be on Sky Sports Action at 1am, with the repeat the following day at 11pm also on Sky Sports Action

Christmas Eve: Raw will be on Sky Sports Mix at 1am, with the repeat at midnight on Boxing Day on Sky Sports Mix

Christmas Day: SmackDown will not air live but will be available at 1am via On Demand, at 10pm on Boxing Day on Sky Sports Mix, and with the repeat at 10pm on December 27 on Sky Sports Action

New Year's Eve: Raw will be on Sky Sports Action at 1am with the repeat at 9pm on Sky Sports Action on New Year's Day.

New Year's Day: Smackdown will be at 1am on Sky Sports Action with the repeat at 10pm on Wednesday January 2.

Then from the January 7 onwards everything reverts back and WWE returns to its traditional home on Sky Sports Arena.

We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the inconvenience of these changes and to thank you for continuing to watch WWE on Sky Sports.