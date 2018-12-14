WWE News

WATCH: John Cena puts Edge through two tables in 2006!

Last Updated: 14/12/18 9:33am
0:50
We go back 12 years to relive a classic TLC match between John Cena and Edge
We go back 12 years to relive a classic TLC match between John Cena and Edge

Ahead of TLC on Sunday, we take a look back at 2006 - and when John Cena put Edge through two tables!

In a brutal battle for the WWE title which featured all three of the company's furniture types of choice - tables, ladders and chairs - Cena and the Rated R Superstar put on a contest widely regarded as one of the best of its type.

Its centrepiece? A release Attitude Adjustment from on top of the ladder through two tables, double-stacked for extra impact.

Edge produced several famous bumps during his time in WWE before his career was cut short by a neck injury in 2011.

TLC is live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday night.

