Make your predictions for WWE TLC!

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax go toe-to-toe for the Raw women's championship at TLC - how do you think it will pan out?

It's TLC time on Sunday night - and we want to know how you think the matches will go down!

WWE will pack a whopping 12 matches into their final pay-per-view of 2018, live on Sky Sports Box Office from midnight on Sunday night.

Six championship belts will be on the line plus the winners of the Mixed Match Challenge - and therefore the 30th entries into their respective Royal Rumbles - will also be confirmed.

But how do you think the matches will pan out? Use our poll to make your views known and see if the rest of the WWE Universe is in agreement with you!