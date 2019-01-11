Sky Sports Lock Up invades WWE's new UK home

A special edition of Sky Sports' Lock Up podcast comes to you from the brand new WWE UK Performance Centre in north London

Triple H has told Sky Sports' Lock Up podcast WWE's new UK Performance Centre will help British and Irish superstars reach the highest echelons of sports entertainment.

The Executive Vice-President of Talent and Creative was in north London to open the facility, which will be home to 30 athletes looking to make their way in WWE.

The Lock Up team were on hand to speak to 'the brainchild of NXT' himself about the UK division, Takeover: Blackpool and his own comeback from a torn pectoral muscle.

Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, spoke to us before setting off for a busy weekend at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool.

Our host Anton Toloui also caught up with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who told us all about his retirement plans, his final match and whether or not he will ever step foot in the ring again as a competitor.

Raw superstar Finn Balor also popped along to chat about his plans for the Royal Rumble, his wish to face Brock Lesnar and why Tottenham vs Manchester United on Sunday will tear his family apart.

