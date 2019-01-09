WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch wins title shot against Asuka at Royal Rumble
Becky Lynch will face Asuka for the SmackDown women's title at the Royal Rumble after winning last night's triple threat on SmackDown.
Lynch forced Carmella to tap out to her Dis-Arm-Her submission hold to earn the championship challenge against Asuka at the January 27 event, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Charlotte Flair was also in the match but came up short in her bid to return to the title picture and will now attempt to win a WrestleMania match for one of WWE's singles titles through the Royal Rumble itself.
Lynch - a master of social media - immediately posted on Twitter after her win, addressing Asuka to say: "At the Royal Rumble I'm going to slap that paper plate off your face for cooling down my title. Some people like to rescue animals, but I'm a sucker for titles in distress."
Ronda Rousey will also defend the Raw title at the end-of-month pay-per-view, with her opponent being Sasha Banks following her victory over Nia Jax on Monday night.
New challenger for The Bar
The Usos came up short in their bid to earn a title shot of their own against The Bar, who now find themselves facing fresh opposition at the Royal Rumble.
Mandy Rose made her presence felt in the match, arriving in just a towel to ask Jimmy Uso if he knew the location of her ring gear.
The - not insignificant - distraction was enough for Cesaro to hit the Neutraliser pump-handle front suplex on Jey and record a win which takes The Usos out of the title picture.
Coming in to challenge, however, was The Miz, who presented the case for he and Shane McMahon to have a crack at the gold on January 27.
Sheamus proceeded to drop him with a Brogue Kick and Cesaro then accepted the unique challenge. Now all Miz needs is for Shane O-Mac to agree to the match...
Eventful night for champion Bryan
Twelve months ago Daniel Bryan was still medically retired but was also one of the most-loved members of the WWE roster; today neither of those things is true.
On this week's SmackDown he embarked on a tour of the concession area, where nobody - whether they were eating a hot dog or drinking from a plastic up - was safe.
After verbally laying out seemingly every member of the Jacksonville crowd, he then found himself literally laid out by R Truth, leading to an impromptu match between the two.
Bryan overcame a spirited Truth but his celebrations were short-lived as AJ Styles - against whom he will defend his WWE crown at Royal Rumble - threw him into the LED boards before being dragged away by security.