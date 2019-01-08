WATCH: Hulk Hogan's 'Mean' Gene Okerlund tribute

5:02 Hulk Hogan was back on Raw to pay tribute to the late 'Mean' Gene Okerlund Hulk Hogan was back on Raw to pay tribute to the late 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

Hulk Hogan was back on Raw last night - as he paid an emotional tribute to "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

The legendary backstage interviewer died last week at the age of 76, prompting tributes from all around the world of sports entertainment.

As the man with whom he enjoyed his most-famous on-screen relationship, Hogan was given the honour of making a personal tribute live on Raw, and it was an emotional moment.

Hogan spoke about 'Mean' Gene's passion for entertaining the fans and was forced to pause before beginning his eulogy as the emotion of the occasion got the better of him.

But he did make the tribute, in true Hulkster style, contemplating the former WWE colleagues with whom 'Mean' Gene has been reunited.

