WWE Women's tag-team title belts revealed on Raw

0:58 The WWE women's tag-team champions will be crowned at Elimination Chamber next month The WWE women's tag-team champions will be crowned at Elimination Chamber next month

WWE's latest championship belts - the women's tag-team titles - were unveiled on last night's Raw.

The company will award the belts to the winners of a tag-team elimination chamber match at the event of the same name in February which will feature three teams from Raw and three from SmackDown.

The chamber will be in the same format as previous matches of that type, albeit with two teams starting the match and four in the pods around the steel structure.

Pinfall and submission eliminations will then take place and the last team standing will then be declared the WWE women's tag-team champions.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are the odds-on favourites to win the belts, with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville second in the odds with SkyBet.

The company has had a female tag championship before, although it was only defended once on television - at the 1988 Royal Rumble when Japanese duo the Jumping Bomb Angels took the crown from the Glamour Girls, Leilani Kai and Judy Martin - but it will return this year.