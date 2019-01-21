WATCH: Vince McMahon's shock Royal Rumble win in 1999!

1:59 We kick-off the build-up to this year's Royal Rumble, live on Sky Sports Box Office, by looking back to when Vince McMahon won the Royal Rumble match in 1999 We kick-off the build-up to this year's Royal Rumble, live on Sky Sports Box Office, by looking back to when Vince McMahon won the Royal Rumble match in 1999

To paraphrase (kind of) the Beatles, it was 20 years ago today... that one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Royal Rumble took place.

Some might even go as far as to call it one of the ultimate shocks on all time, and that in an industry which has generated billions of dollars by springing the unexpected on its fans.

With January 1999 punched into the DeLorean we revisit the famous moment as part of our build-up to this year's Royal Rumble, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.

A red-hot "Stone Cold" Steve Austin entered at #1 that year, following by a tentative-looking but enormously muscle-bound Mr McMahon, whose chiselled physique was combined - somewhat uniquely - with black dress trousers and a leather belt.

The pair made it all the way to the end, when a certain electrifying superstar made his presence felt at ringside.

Words cannot really do justice to the conclusion of the '99 Rumble, so click on the video above and let the nostalgia wash over you...