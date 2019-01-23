Sky Sports Lock Up podcast: Royal Rumble predictions with Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers

The Sky Sports Lock Up team - plus special guest Aaron Chalmers - attempt to predict what will go down at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night!

It's a multi-man predictions bonanza on the Lock Up this week as special guest predictor Aaron Chalmers, formerly of Geordie Shore and currently preparing for his latest MMA fight, takes on the team.

Aaron took time out of his training for his forthcoming Bellator fight against Corey Browning in Newcastle on February 9 to challenge the not-so-mighty Lock Up lads' picks for Sunday's Royal Rumble.

"I'm looking forward to the Royal Rumble because of the new direction," he said. "I'm expecting a big surprise winner. I'm hoping for Velveteen Dream to make a surprise main card debut, winning the rumble or Aleister Black. Either or, I'm going to be happy and the crowd will go absolutely wild.

"Ronda Rousey will not be losing. It's going to be a Rousey win at the Rumble. I think Charlotte (Flair) will win the women's Rumble and choose Rousey to face at Mania."

Could we see a surprise appearance from Aleister Black at the Royal Rumble?

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined in the studio by the Sky Sports tag-team champions and tech guys extraordinaire TJ and Faz while Bridgey and Anton Toloui - from his holiday hideout in Sri Lanka, no less - give their views on the big event.

The guys break down the main-roster title matches as well as the Rumbles themselves in what is shaping up to be a superb card.

Do Finn Balor and Sasha Banks have a chance of getting their hands on the Raw titles? Does Ronda Rousey deserve the social media criticism she's received for her promos? And is there anyone that can stop Charlotte Flair from winning the women's Royal Rumble?

There's also a special mention for Andrade and Rey Mysterio for another unbelievable match on SmacDown and a brief exploration of this week's eye candy offering Otis Dozovic's caterpillar on Raw.

Click here to download the latest episode of the Lock Up and to access an enormous archive packed with interviews from WWE's great and good!