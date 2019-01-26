WATCH: Chyna makes Royal Rumble history as first female entrant

0:56 The Ninth Wonder of the World made WWE history when she became the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble back in 1999 The Ninth Wonder of the World made WWE history when she became the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble back in 1999

WWE's Royal Rumble is famous for its surprises, and they did not come any bigger than when Chyna entered in 1999.

The late D-Generation X star came in at number 30 in the Rumble 20 years ago, immediately going after - and eliminating - Mark Henry.

Chyna was unquestionably a pioneer for women in WWE, blazing a trail at that Rumble which has since been followed by several other female competitors.

On Sunday night, the women will have their own Royal Rumble match for only the second time in the company's history, as well as two title contests on a stacked card.

Today's female WWE competitors such as Asuka and Becky Lynch owe a debt of gratitude to the pioneering Chyna

Becky Lynch has become arguably the most popular wrestler in WWE today, and the women's division has been on a great run of momentum since the all-female pay-per-view Evolution in October.

But it was all a very different story in 1999 - and it all could have been so very different for the women of today without the contribution of Chyna.

