WWE Royal Rumble: How to order the event on Sky Sports Box Office

The Royal Rumble takes place live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight tonight

Thirty men and thirty women compete for a WrestleMania title match at the Royal Rumble tonight – and here’s how you can see the event on Sky Sports.

As well as a traditional Rumble for both the men's and women's division, there will also be seven other matches as WWE begin 2019 with a major bang in Phoenix.

Brock Lesnar defends the Universal title against Finn Balor and Ronda Rousey puts the Raw women's championship on the line against Sasha Banks.

Red-hot Irish star Becky Lynch challenges Asuka for the SmackDown women's championship and Daniel Bryan defends the WWE title against AJ Styles.

Tag-team action sees Sheamus and Cesaro put the SmackDown belts on the line against the unlikely duo of The Miz and Shane McMahon.

The easiest way to see the event live on Sky is by visiting the Box Office booking page by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

WWE Royal Rumble will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, January 28 and 12am on Thursday, June 31.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.