WWE: Becky Lynch stripped of WrestleMania match after 60-day suspension

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has suspended Becky Lynch for 60 days and she will not compete at this year's WrestleMania.

Lynch had been due to face Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey at the 35th staging of the event at the MetLife Arena in New Jersey as her reward for winning the Royal Rumble last month.

Things had looked promising for the Lass Kicker earlier on Raw when Triple H confirmed there was "no tear, no structural damage" in her knee and that she would be medically cleared to compete; as a result, her suspension was lifted.

She would get her WrestleMania match, Triple H said, if she apologised to him and Stephanie and, after a long protest and a face to face with the female half of WWE's power couple, Lynch said sorry.

Vince McMahon, however had other ideas. After reminding Lynch she is not 'the man' and in fact he is, the chairman emphasised that by putting her on a 60-day suspension.

That period includes WrestleMania and there was another twist, with Vince handing the title match against Rousey to the woman who was the runner-up at the Rumble - Flair.

The Revival win Raw tag team titles

In a superb match, The Revival proved their worth as 'top guys' by dethroning Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the Raw tag-team championships.

The contest featured some superb face-and-heel action and double-team spots to bring the crowd to its feet before a Shatter Machine out of nowhere enabled Dash Wilder to pin Gable for the gold.

Their win makes them the fourth team to hold the NXT tag titles and a main-roster championship, following in the footsteps of the Wyatt Family, American Alpha and Authors of Pain.

Banks suffers pre-Chamber injury

Sasha Banks and Bayley go into Sunday night's Elimination Chamber match to crown new WWE women's tag-team champions as the favourites but their chances took two major dents on last night's Raw.

In a triple threat which also included Chamber challengers Nia Jax & Tamina and Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, Banks appeared to sustain an injury in a ringside attack at the hands of the Riott Squad.

The pair went on to lose the match with Nia Jax pinning Bayley after interference from Tamina, meaning they will enter the Chamber first, putting them at a major disadvantage.