WWE SmackDown: Gauntlet match to decide Elimination Chamber spots

The five Elimination Chamber challengers for Daniel Bryan's WWE title will compete with the man himself in a gauntlet match on tonight's SmackDown

The six entrants in Sunday's Elimination Chamber will compete in a gauntlet match tonight to establish the entry order.

Daniel Bryan's WWE title will be on the line at the Sky Sports Box Office event on Sunday night and an early advantage can be gained on SmackDown as the six competitors jockey for entry position in a gauntlet match.

Bryan, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe will all run the gauntlet and the last Superstar standing will earn the right to enter the Chamber last.

There is, however, some doubts over the fitness of Ali with some online news sources already reporting that he will miss the Chamber event through injury.

Should those reports turn out to be accurate, a replacement will need to be sourced - and confirmed on tonight's show.

SmackDown women's champion Asuka vanquished Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble and is without a WrestleMania challenger as it stands

What does Flair's Mania match mean for SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair was given the chance to win Ronda Rousey's Raw title at WrestleMania by virtue of a decree from Vince McMahon himself last night, which begs the question: What does that mean for SmackDown?

As it stands there is no clear challenger for their champion, Asuka, with almost all of the blue brand's women's division tied up in the Elimination Chamber match to establish the new tag-team champions.

Becky Lynch, whose Mania place Flair has taken, is suspended for 60 days and so she too is out of contention. So what will the future plans for the Empress of Tomorrow be?

The Miz and Shane McMahon continue to style themselves as the best tag team in the world

Usos set for Miz TV appearance

SmackDown tag champions Shane McMahon and The Miz have continued to lay claim to being The Best Tag Team in the World. Tonight on SmackDown, they'll come face to face with another duo who thinks that title applies to them: The Usos.

The Co-Besties will be co-hosts during the first edition of "McMiz TV," where they'll welcome their Elimination Chamber challengers.

Will we get a civil conversation between the two teams, or will tempers flare as their SmackDown tag title match draws near?