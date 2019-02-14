WWE: Sasha Banks cleared for Elimination Chamber after shoulder injury scare

1:30 Bayley spoke of her confidence that Sasha Banks would be fit to help her attempt to win the WWE women's tag titles at Elimination Chamber Bayley spoke of her confidence that Sasha Banks would be fit to help her attempt to win the WWE women's tag titles at Elimination Chamber

Sasha Banks has been cleared to compete in the Elimination Chamber match to establish the new WWE women's tag champions.

Banks had been a doubt for the event after appearing to sustain a shoulder injury during a ringside attack at the hands of the Riott Squad on Raw this week.

She did not enter the triple threat tag match on Monday night and although Bayley single-handedly almost pulled off a victory, she fell victim to the numbers game and Nia Jax & Tamina emerged victorious.

Banks and Bayley have long advocated for women's tag titles, and last year Bayley posted a picture on Instagram of the pair holding WWE tag-team title belts

Banks and Bayley go into the match at the Chamber, where six pairs will compete to become the new WWE women's tag champions, as favourites.

But the injury to Banks, who had been rumoured to be working through a shoulder problem, could form part of the story of the match as the company crown its first female tag champions since retiring the belts in 1989.

