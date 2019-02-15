WATCH: The 10 most shocking Elimination Chamber moments

4:51 Anything can happen inside the Elimination Chamber - and often does! Anything can happen inside the Elimination Chamber - and often does!

The Elimination Chamber is widely regarded as the most punishing match type in WWE.

It combines times entrances with the chain-and-metal environment usually reserved for Hell In a Cell matches to create an atmosphere in which brutality is everyone's watchword.

The pods - which case four superstars who are randomly selected to join the action at various times - also add another layer of intrigue, with their plexi-glass casings providing another weapon and their roofs another platform from which to jump or be thrown.

Innovation is the key in the Elimination Chamber and over the years several superstars have taken in on themselves to find new ways to ramp up the punishment inside it.

We take a look at 10 of the most shocking uses of the Chamber as we build up to Sunday's big event.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place this Sunday, with Daniel Bryan defending his WWE title in a six-man Chamber match and new women's tag-team champions being crowned. Click here to order the event, which gets underway at midnight, on Sky Sports Box Office.