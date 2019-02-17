WATCH: When HBK shocked Undertaker at Elimination Chamber

1:06 In the Elimination Chamber back in 2010, Shawn Michaels emerged from underneath the structure to deliver sweet chin music to the Undertaker! In the Elimination Chamber back in 2010, Shawn Michaels emerged from underneath the structure to deliver sweet chin music to the Undertaker!

The Elimination Chamber match at the event of the same name in 2010 saw The Undertaker put his world title on the line inside the steel and chains.

His rivals in the Chamber comprised a real melting pot of talent, with R-Truth, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, John Morrison and Chris Jericho all competing for the big gold belt.

Taker and Jericho were the last men standing but the Phenom did not count on the appearance of his long-term rival HBK, who appeared in dramatic fashion to make his presence felt in the match in a huge way.

Fans familiar with this moment will not forget it, but for those who have not seen it - click on the video above and watch the golden Chamber moment unfold...

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight, with Daniel Bryan defending his WWE title in a six-man Chamber match and new women's tag-team champions being crowned. Click here to order the event, which gets underway at midnight, on Sky Sports Box Office.