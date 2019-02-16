Goldberg's Chamber-shaking spear from 16 years ago

1:04 We head back to the 2003 Chamber when Goldberg did the unthinkable - and speared Chris Jericho through one of the pods! We head back to the 2003 Chamber when Goldberg did the unthinkable - and speared Chris Jericho through one of the pods!

Elimination Chamber matches are pretty brutal by their very definition, but when you add someone like Goldberg into the mix, the chances for savagery drastically go up.

But even with those combustible elements in play, the 2003 Chamber still provided something which broke a barrier, both literally and metaphorically.

SummerSlam provided the backdrop for the match and it was only the second time WWE staged a contest in the steel-and-chain structure.

Goldberg ensured the fans in attendance at the America West Arena in Phoenix - which these days is known as the Talking Stick Resort Arena and staged the Raw and SmackDowns after last month's Royal Rumble - would see something they would never forget.

