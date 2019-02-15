Stone Cold Steve Austin: Becky Lynch is like me in the Attitude Era

WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says he sees a lot of his Attitude Era character in Irish star Becky Lynch.

Comparisons have been made between Austin and Lynch, who styles herself as 'The Man' and this week was removed from a WrestleMania title match against Ronda Rousey by Stone Cold's old foe Vince McMahon.

Both portrayed anti-establishment characters who were very popular with the fans and Austin says he feels her current act is "money".

Lynch is an anti-authority figure in the same mould as Austin was in the late 1990s

"She does remind me a lot of myself," he said on Sirius XM radio. "If you line up that women's roster and you line up that roster back in the day when I was still in the ring, and you said, 'hey, I need you to pick out my next breakout superstar.' I don't think your gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn't pick me out of that line-up.

"I've loved what she's done, I love what she's doing. I like her swagger. And she's the hottest thing going right now.

"She's not a person who's dwelling on this being the most athletic match in the world, she's a great worker in the ring, but it's character driven.

"'The Man' - I love this gimmick. If you're a young lady, calling yourself 'The Man' just like Ric Flair used to be-'To be the man, you gotta beat the man'-but, this is a whole different entity with the way Becky presents it, and obviously, she's a female, it's an awesome gimmick and it's money."