WATCH: Becky Lynch attacks Stephanie McMahon!

5:01 Becky Lynch had to be restrained by security after venting her fury on Stephanie McMahon Becky Lynch had to be restrained by security after venting her fury on Stephanie McMahon

Becky Lynch allowed her frustration to get the better of her on Raw - and attacked WWE boss Stephanie McMahon.

Lynch is concerned her knee injury will deprive her of what is a well-earned and fully-merited WrestleMania match against Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey.

You see what’s happening here, right? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 5, 2019

McMahon wants her to get it checked out by WWE medical staff - and that understanding of corporate responsibility for the wellbeing of employees should be applauded.

But therein lies the problem; the pair cannot get on the same page over this issue, which has major significance for the biggest show of the year.

1:18 Ronda Rousey had some words of advice for Becky Lynch as she left the arena Ronda Rousey had some words of advice for Becky Lynch as she left the arena

It was an impasse out of which Lynch could see only one way, and that involved violently assaulting McMahon. The Lass Kicker wanted to live up to her name but was suspended before she starting kicking this particularly powerful lass and that punishment could be extended even further now.

Click on the video above to check out the moment Lynch lost it, and don't forget to catch the full repeat of Raw every Tuesday on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm.