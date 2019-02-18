Becky Lynch attacks Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey with crutches!

1:34 In spite of her 60-day suspension, Becky Lynch crashed WWE Elimination Chamber and relentlessly attacked both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey with her crutche In spite of her 60-day suspension, Becky Lynch crashed WWE Elimination Chamber and relentlessly attacked both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey with her crutche

Suspended WWE Superstar Becky Lynch made a surprise appearance at Elimination Chamber in Texas and it's one that Ronda Rousey or Charlotte Flair won't forget in a hurry!

Lynch, suspended by Vince McMahon on Raw last week, emerged from the crowd on crutches after Flair had re-injured her knee at a weekend Live Event in Louisiana.

Moments after Raw Women's champion Rousey had overcame Ruby Riott in a title showdown, Lynch entered the ring.

It didn't take her long to unleash a brutal assault, using her crutches and then cutting Rousey's head open in the process, before she was eventually led away by WWE officials.

Lynch's attack could land her in hot water on Monday night when the action returns to Raw on Sky Sports Arena from 1am.

Having chosen to wreak havoc throughout the week and effectively ignore the suspension, Lynch has antagonised the McMahon family who have a decision to make.

It's not only Lynch who can expect drama on Monday night, The Boss 'N' Hug Connection can expect their status as inaugural women's tag-team champions to be tested as they begin the journey to Wrestlemania.

Braun Strowman will be out for revenge

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley hasn't taken too kindly to his defeat to Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship - Lio Rush felt the force at Elimination Chamber while Lashley teamed up with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre later in the night's action.

Balor is likely to find himself the target and Lashley could well enlist one or two helping hands along the way too but, having angered The Monster Among Men, Lashley may well end up a target himself with Braun Strowman on the rampage.

