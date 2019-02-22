Roman Reigns to make WWE Raw return with update on leukaemia treatment

3:04 Roman Reigns revealed he would be taking a break from WWE as a result of his leukaemia in October Roman Reigns revealed he would be taking a break from WWE as a result of his leukaemia in October

Roman Reigns will appear on Raw on Monday night to update fans on his battle with leukaemia.

The news was confirmed in a tweet by WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who wrote: "Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) will address the status of his fight with leukaemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy."

Reigns has been away from WWE since revealing he has leukaemia live on the October 23 episode of Raw, although he made it clear he was not retiring from sports entertainment completely.

He has appeared in several social media posts after having his photograph taken with fans and last month Seth Rollins told a Detroit television statement that his former Shield colleague was making good progress.

"Roman is doing great," Rollins said in a January 3 update. "He obviously spent the holidays home with his family and he's doing really good. He's in a good position. He's primed to make a comeback, hopefully sometime sooner rather than later.

"But, at the end of the day, he's just focusing on getting healthy right now. I will say that he's doing good, he's in good spirits."