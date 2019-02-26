WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE: Roman Reigns confirms his cancer is in remission

Last Updated: 26/02/19 9:18am
4:58
Roman Reigns announced his leukamia is in remission on an emotional episode of Raw
Roman Reigns announced his leukamia is in remission on an emotional episode of Raw

WWE superstar Roman Reigns confirmed his leukaemia is in remission in an emotional speech on last night's Raw.

Reigns has been absent from WWE television since revealing the condition in October but returned last night and said his treatment had been a "home run" and he was in remission.

To a huge ovation from the crowd in Atlanta, he confirmed: "The Big Dog is back."

During his appearance he thanked the WWE fans for their outpouring of support in his time of uncertainty, hesitation and even fear.

WWE Late Night Raw

February 26, 2019, 9:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

"God's voicemail was full," Reigns said of the well-wishes he had received from the WWE Universe and beyond; he even went so far as to change his signature battle cry to encompass everyone who had given him strength and grace: "This is our yard."

Reigns also said his diagnosis and battle had led to a new purpose: To use his platform as a professional wrestler to raise awareness and support for those who find themselves in a similar fight to his own.

As The Big Dog made his exit, he was joined on the ramp by Seth Rollins, who embraced his friend in an impromptu celebration of a battle well fought and a purpose renewed.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Fastlane!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Sky Sports Lock Up

Elimination Chamber fallout!

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK