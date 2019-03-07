NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa to undergo neck surgery

NXT champion Tomasso Ciampa is facing a long spell on the sidelines

NXT champion Tomasso Ciampa will undergo neck surgery this week, potentially ruling him out for more than nine months.

WWE confirmed the news Ciampa, who competed on both Raw and SmackDown last month, will require an anterior cervical fusion.

According to CBS Sports, the average rehabilitation period for athletes from such a procedure is nine-and-a-half months but the company has not set a timetable for Ciampa's return.

The 33-year-old joined the main roster last month and teamed with Johnny Gargano on Raw on February 18 and SmackDown on February 19.

He reunited with Gargano as DIY in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last week and matches have been scheduled leading up to a title defence at the NXT TakeOver on the Friday before WrestleMania at the Barclays Center.

Ciampa suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in May 2017 which required surgery and kept him out of action until January 2018.