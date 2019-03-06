WATCH: King Kong Bundy's WrestleMania II entrance

1:13 King Kong Bundy makes his entrance at WrestleMania II in 1986 for the match that would be his career highlight King Kong Bundy makes his entrance at WrestleMania II in 1986 for the match that would be his career highlight

The high point of the career of King Kong Bundy, who died this week at the age of 61, came at WrestleMania II, where he faced Hulk Hogan in the main event.

In a ring surrounded by the trademark blue steel cage used by the then-World Wrestling Federation, Hogan put the world title on the line in the feature match of the second staging of the supershow which changed the sports entertainment business forever.

With the beautiful "winged eagle" belt at stake, Bundy left nothing behind in an intense match which saw him bleed for the cause and come oh-so close to a shock victory over the man who had become the face of professional wrestling as it was hitting its boom period.

In many ways, the match would provide the template for the iconic Hogan match against Andre the Giant a year later, with the Hulkster again facing a seemingly unstoppable monster in the top Mania match.

Bundy helped pave the way for that and, on the week of his passing, we remember his WrestleMania moment - and his unique look - as he arrived for his big match way back in 1986.