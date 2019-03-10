WWE Fastlane: What's at stake at March's Sky Sports Box Office event?

4:02 Becky Lynch can get herself in the main event of WrestleMania if she beats Charlotte Flair at Fastlane Becky Lynch can get herself in the main event of WrestleMania if she beats Charlotte Flair at Fastlane

Roman Reigns will have his first WWE match in almost five months at Fastlane, after confirming his leukaemia is in remission on Raw two weeks ago.

Reigns will line up alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a reformed Shield to take on Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in Sunday's event, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 11pm.

The in-ring return of Reigns represents one half of a duo of matches which are not for titles, but which have captured the pre-Fastlane imagination of the fans.

The second sees Becky Lynch face Charlotte Flair with something arguably more significant than championship gold on the line - a place in this year's WrestleMania main event.

The original Shield line-up is back in the ring for a six-man showdown with Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

If Lynch can topple Flair she will be added to the match between The Queen and Ronda Rousey for the latter's Raw women's title at Mania, which is widely believed will be the first women's match to main event WWE's biggest show of the year.

Outside of those two matches, five title matches are scheduled for the event in Cleveland, with Daniel Bryan's defence of his WWE championship against Kevin Owens top of the bill.

Will Kofi Kingston return to disrupt Kevin Owens' bid for Daniel Bryan's WWE title?

The New Day have promised they will be at the event and there is a strong possibility Kofi Kingston, whose place in the match was handed to Owens by Vince McMahon, will get involved in the proceedings.

Asuka makes an all-too rare appearance on a WWE pay-per-view with a defence of the SmackDown women's title against Mandy Rose.

Asuka takes on Mandy Rose with the SmackDown women's title on the line in Cleveland

The Japanese star has regularly put the title she won at TLC in December on the line in house shows and in dark matches but has only made four defences of it on television.

The WWE women's titles will make their first televised outing when Sasha Banks and Bayley defend against Nia Jax and Tamina.

Sasha Banks and Bayley will make the first public defence of the women's tag-team titles this Sunday night

Bayley beat Jax on Raw two weeks ago but this week's episode saw Tamina go over Banks, meaning momentum is even ahead of the tag showdown.

The Usos defend the SmackDown tag titles against The Miz and Shane McMahon while the Raw tag belts will be the subject of a mouth-watering triple threat battle.

The Revival have produced some excellent matches and have the chance to add another to their list with a triple threat at Fastlane

Champions The Revival will have their work cut out against Chad Gable & Bobby Roode and the NXT pairing of Aleister Black & Ricochet in a match which has the potential to steal the show.