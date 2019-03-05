WWE Raw: The Shield to return at Fastlane as Roman Reigns makes comeback

Roman Reigns will return to the ring at Fastlane on Sunday as The Shield reform for a six-man tag-team match.

On last week's Raw, Reigns confirmed he is in remission after undergoing treatment for leukaemia for the past four months.

Last night he revealed he will be making his in-ring return at Fastlane, live on Sky Sports Box Office at 11pm on Sunday, alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

Ambrose - whose contract is due to expire after WrestleMania - had been reluctant, even walking off through the crowd but a three-on-two attack by the heels saw him return to run them off.

A repelled attack and a Shield fist bump later and the Hounds of Justice were very much back together.

Rousey snaps and attacks Lynch

Weeks of social media baiting by Becky Lynch seemed to take its toll on Ronda Rousey last night as she exploded into an anti-fan promo and prolonged assault on the Lass Kicker.

Stephanie McMahon restored Rousey to the Raw women's championship but also said that if Lynch beats Charlotte Flair at Fastlane she will be added to the title match at WrestleMania, making it a triple threat.

This did little to soothe Rousey, who laid the verbal beatdown on the fans for booing her in Los Angeles (after her match against Flair at Survivor Series) and then hit Lynch with an actual beatdown.

Flair could have stopped the assault, but opted instead to simply walk away, allowing Rousey to substantially soften up her Sunday night opponent.

Triple H is desperate for Batista to meet him 'face to face'

Triple H challenges Batista to meet him 'face to face'

The Game was in town - and absolutely furious with Batista for his attack on Ric Flair during last week's Raw.

The show went off the air last week with Triple H searching for Batista backstage after he had dragged a seemingly unconscious Flair from his dressing room on what was supposed to be his 70th birthday celebration.

It was a quest for "Hunter's attention" which completely worked, with Triple H delivered an impassioned promo in which he vowed to face Batista in one-on-one competition anywhere he wants.