4:56 Vince McMahon's reputation for last-minute changes has become on-screen storyline in recent weeks Vince McMahon's reputation for last-minute changes has become on-screen storyline in recent weeks

WWE chairman Vince McMahon was back to his controversial self once again on SmackDown this week.

The majority shareholder sensationally replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE title at Fastlane, the road to WrestleMania has been a roller-coaster ride so far.

With everybody in the dark and not knowing what surprise is around the next corner, there is one man who still has a pivotal part to play as we head into the biggest show of the year: Vince himself.

McMahon abused his power to give Kevin Owens the title match at Fastlane which had been scheduled for Kofi Kingston this week

When the McMahon family ushered in a 'new era' in WWE two months ago, they promised fresh faces, new match-ups and better quality viewing for their main consumers, the fans.

With Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, Ricochet, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, EC3 & Heavy Machinery all debuting on the main roster from NXT and going toe-to-toe with some of the best Raw and SmackDown has to offer, you have to say the McMahons have come up trumps on their promise as we have been spoilt with great in-ring action across the board.

However, it has been Vince's incredible decision-making that has made this road to WrestleMania one of the best in recent years. In the space of three weeks Vince has torn up the script and thrown it away, he has seen the proud work of others, shook his head and said no, that is not it.

By replacing fan favourites Becky Lynch and Kingston with his handpicked choices of Charlotte Flair and Owens from their upcoming title matches with Ronda Rousey and Bryan, Vince reminded the world that he is still the boss that ultimately makes all the final decisions despite the fact that it is the entire McMahon family that is running Raw and SmackDown and so you would think they would make a collective decision on matters with all parties being satisfied.

The various egos in the McMahon family could be on a collision course in the final weeks before WrestleMania

Years of backstage stories of Vince changing his mind at the last minute when it comes to matches and storylines are now being played out on WWE television for all to see and not only has it kept fans on the edge of their seats but it has made for captivating television, whether you agree with his decisions or not.

It has brought a sense of realism to both shows that have left Triple H, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon stunned by his calls on both occasions.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Could the seeds already be planted for a McMahon family power struggle? Let's not forget that there are four massive egos in the McMahon family, and none of them will accept being one-upped by another and made to look weak in front of the world.

One thing is for sure, this year's road to WrestleMania has just the right amount of spice needed as we head into the biggest show on the WWE calendar in two months' time.

The warning sign has been fully activated. We should now fully expect more twists and turns from now until WrestleMania - with Vince McMahon continuing to have his say on everything that transpires.