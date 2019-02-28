LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast

Check out the latest episode of Sky Sports' WWE Lock Up podcast

The Lock Up crew are back with another exciting episode of Sky Sports' WWE podcast as the road to WrestleMania continues!

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Sky Sports News duo Anton Toloui and Michael Bridge to break down a hugely busy week in the world of sports entertainment.

DOWNLOAD HERE

On the agenda for discussion in the Sky Sports studio this week was...

- the gloriously emotional, feelgood return of Roman Reigns after his successful battle with leukaemia

Roman Reigns was back on Raw this week - and the Lock Up team were delighted

- Batista's perfectly-executed shock return to Raw - and birthday attack of Ric Flair

- Becky Lynch's arrest and Ronda Rousey's uncalled-for attack on (the nicest woman in wrestling) Natalya

- Where Charlotte Flair's promo leaves the SmackDown women's title and Asuka's WrestleMania plans

What consequences will Kevin Owens' return to SmackDown have to Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania match chances

- Kevin Owens' SmackDown comeback and what that means for Kofi Kingston

- Honky Tonk Man's induction in the WWE Hall of Fame

- the release of the film of Paige's early career Fighting With My Family

Click here to download this episode and to access an archive of content featuring exclusive interviews with Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Michael Cole, Becky Lynch and much more!