Roman Reigns says love and support from WWE fans was overwhelming

Roman Reigns has described the love and support he received from WWE fans during his battle with leukaemia as "overwhelming".

Reigns made an emotional return to Raw this week after his departure for cancer treatment in October.

The 33-year-old admitted he was more nervous about his return on Monday night than he had been at any point during career but underlined his huge thanks for the support he has received over the past five months.

"I was so nervous and I don't ever get nervous," he said in an interview with Good Morning America. "Main events of WrestleMania are all good but Monday night I was nervous because it was so close to the vest.

"The love and the support I got through this whole process was really overwhelming. To feel that from the whole world really was a blessing.

"People from all walks of life were praying for me and I feel so blessed to have received that type of attention and that type of love."

Reigns also paid tribute to the role his family played in his recovery from leukaemia, a condition with which he was first diagnosed 11 years ago.

3:28 WWE fans were delighted to see Reigns back in the ring this week WWE fans were delighted to see Reigns back in the ring this week

"My family have been my rock and it's important to have that support system around you," he said. "They're the ones that suffer the most, they worry to death.

"The first time it felt like I was on an island all by myself and this time it was like I was surrounded by guardian angels.

"The terror I felt was immediately alleviated when I felt the love and the support of the fans and the people around me."