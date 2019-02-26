WWE Fastlane tag-team title match confirmed as Sasha Banks and Bayley make first on-screen defence

Fastlane will provide the venue for Sasha Banks and Bayley's first televised title defence of the WWE women's tag titles, against Nia Jax and Tamina

Sasha Banks and Bayley will make the first televised defence of their WWE women's tag titles at Fastlane, against Nia Jax and Tamina.

Banks and Bayley won the championships at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, beating five other duos to take the straps in a Chamber match and have made three successful defences to date - all against the Riott Squad - on the house-show circuit.

One of the vanquished pairs was Jax and Tamina and they return for a second shot at the gold at the Sky Sports Box Office event on March 10.

2:55 Bayley defeated Nia Jax on this week's Raw but the pair will meet again in a tag title match at Fastlane Bayley defeated Nia Jax on this week's Raw but the pair will meet again in a tag title match at Fastlane

WWE has announced the titles will be defended on all three of their brands - Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, which has led to challenges on social media from several other duos.

It is the third match announced for Fastlane, which takes place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Daniel Bryan defends the WWE championship and the combination of The Miz and Shane McMahon put the SmackDown tag-team titles on the line in a return match against The Usos.