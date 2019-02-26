WWE Raw: Batista attacks Ric Flair on 70th birthday episode

3:01 As Raw celebrated the 70th birthday of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Animal attacked his former Evolution mentor to get the attention of The Game As Raw celebrated the 70th birthday of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Animal attacked his former Evolution mentor to get the attention of The Game

Batista laid out Ric Flair before his 70th birthday celebrations could begin in a shocking ending to Monday Night Raw.

The stage was set for a huge party to honour "Nature Boy", with former adversaries Ricky 'the Dragon' Steamboat and Sting in attendance in Atlanta.

But Flair never made it to the ring to bask in the glory, with Batista dragging him from his dressing room before addressing Triple H down the camera by asking: "Have I got your attention now?"

The three - alongside Randy Orton - were members of the Evolution faction but there were signs of tension between Batista and Triple H when the group was reunited for SmackDown 1000.

This latest episode is likely to increase the speculation that they could be about to face off at the biggest show of the year in two months' time - WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch arrested, Ronda Rousey lays down title

Becky Lynch once again violated her WWE suspension, and this time the consequences were severe for both her and the Raw title match at WrestleMania.

First Lynch emerged from the crowd to attack Rousey and her tag-team partner Natalya during their match with the Riott Squad, again putting her crutch to good use.

Ronda Rousey laid the Raw women's title belt at Stephanie McMahon's feet after Lynch's arrest

After the pair were separated by security guards and backstage officials, the Atlanta police department arrived to handcuff Lynch and lead her away, presumably to the nearest station.

That resolution, however, did not sit well with Rousey, who demanded Stephanie McMahon put Lynch back in the Mania match for her Raw crown.

Her pleas fell on deaf ears and McMahon was unmoved, forcing Rousey to take the extreme - and somewhat bizarre - course of action to lay the championship belt at her feet and walk off.

Finn Balor overcame a knee injury to retain his Intercontinental title against Lio Rush

Balor makes Intercontinental title defence

Lio Rush's bid to get Bobby Lashley a rematch against Intercontinental champion Finn Balor backfired on the Moment of Bliss segment when it was suggested that perhaps he - as the man pinned in the Elimination Chamber handicap match - should be the one to get the second chance.

Balor tweaked his knee while blocking Rush's Final Hour and that injury gave the 205 Live star hope he could dethrone the champion.

But Balor fought through the pain barrier to retain, leaving Rush to have an awkward post-match conversation with Lashley, the gist of which was: "Can I trust you?"

