Asuka's potential challengers at WrestleMania

Who will challenge Asuka at WrestleMania 35?

With what could possibly be a three-way battle between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the Raw women's title at WrestleMania, it remains to be seen who will challenge Asuka for her SmackDown title on the grandest stage of them all.

We take a look at five possible challenges for Asuka's title at WrestleMania...

Lacey Evans

If the rumours are to be believed, Evans could very soon challenge Asuka for her title. In recent weeks Evans has made her presence felt in a somewhat bizarre fashion on Raw and SmackDown by randomly walking out to the arena before performing a quick U-turn and proceeding to exit.

4:53 Watch as Lacey Evans interrupted a heated edition of Alexa Bliss' talk show to announce she would compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match Watch as Lacey Evans interrupted a heated edition of Alexa Bliss' talk show to announce she would compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

All this seems very peculiar to WWE fans but what Evan's strange actions is doing is leaving not only confusion to one and all but intrigue to what exactly is her intentions. Evans, who spent almost 30 minutes in this year's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair, pulled the same stunt on SmackDown this past week distracting Asuka during her one-on-one non-title match with Mandy Rose that Asuka went on to lose.

Mandy Rose

'God's greatest creation' will believe she has a strong case to face Asuka as soon as the next pay-per-view Fast Lane next month after her victory over Asuka on SmackDown.

Rose along with tag partner Sonya Deville are two of SmackDown's rising stars who have unlimited potential to succeed in the current climate on the blue brand. Rose continues to carry herself with such presence that every time her music hits she immediately grabs your attention.

3:16 Mandy Rose has already beaten SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka Mandy Rose has already beaten SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka

With Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch having their hands full with not only themselves but with Ronda Rousey as well, this could be the time for Rose to continue her rise up the division and go toe to toe with the 'Empress of Tomorrow'.

Nikki Cross

It is still unclear as to which brand the unpredictable loose cannon will cause ultimate havoc on but if she was to call SmackDown her home, a title match with Asuka at WrestleMania would see them revisit their incredible feud from two years ago when they battled over the NXT women's title.

2:56 Nikki Cross gave a fine account for herself against Ruby Riott on Raw Nikki Cross gave a fine account for herself against Ruby Riott on Raw

This story wouldn't need much to get pulses racing and fan interest levels running high. The history between the two is for all to see - and not only is their chemistry second to none but anytime they did step into the ring against each other at their old stomping ground in NXT, they pushed each other to the absolute limit.

Sonya Deville

Deville's MMA background and unique style of wrestling makes her one of the most legit superstars in the women's division today. Although she is yet to ascend to the top of the food chain, her time could very well be approaching.

A hard-hitting, full throttle, submission masterclass would be three key features that these two could showcase in battle if this match was to become a reality.

1:04 Rose and Sonya Deville were on a roll after they qualified for the Elimination Chamber Tag Team Title Match earlier this month Rose and Sonya Deville were on a roll after they qualified for the Elimination Chamber Tag Team Title Match earlier this month

Should Mandy Rose fail in her attempt to capture the title from Asuka should she be granted that opportunity, this programme between all three women may very well extend to WrestleMania with Deville testing her mettle against Asuka.

Kairi Sane

There might be one final NXT call-up on the horizon in what is quickly becoming an exciting road to WrestleMania.

A former NXT women's champion in her own right, it is safe to say Sane has accomplished all there is to accomplish in NXT. Having won the hearts of NXT fans all over the world, the 'Pirate Princess' was voted NXT's female and overall competitor of the year at NXT's 2018 year-end awards.

1:34 An emotional Kairi Sane took the NXT Overall Competitor of the Year Award An emotional Kairi Sane took the NXT Overall Competitor of the Year Award

A dream match against Asuka would be another marquee WrestleMania title match that would have all the worthy gloss surrounding it.

Sane's incredible non-stop engine inside the ring capped off with her picture perfect Insane Elbow finisher has been two of the main reasons why she has been so dominate during her time in NXT.

She is destined to follow in the footsteps of her fellow countrywoman Asuka and become a major player whenever she decides it's time to bring her bundles of talent to the main roster which may be sooner rather than later.