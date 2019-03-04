Torrie Wilson to enter WWE Hall of Fame as part of 2019 class at WrestleMania weekend

Torrie Wilson will be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend

Torrie Wilson is the latest WWE superstar to be confirmed for this year's Hall of Fame inductions, following D-Generation X and Honky Tonk Man.

A budding fitness model in the late 1990s, Wilson's entrance into sports entertainment came out of a backstage visit to WCW with her then-boyfriend.

She accompanied Scott Steiner to the ring, and ended up staying in the industry for close to a decade after that. While competing occasionally in WCW, Wilson was also the manager for competitors such as David Flair, Billy Kidman, The Filthy Animals and Shane Douglas.

Wilson made two in-ring returns last year, at the women's Royal Rumble and the Evolution battle royal

Wilson joined WWE when the company purchased WCW in 2001 and her athleticism and ability to entertain made her a great fit for WWE during one of the sports-entertainment industry's biggest eras.

Wilson's partnership with her friend (and sometimes rival) Stacy Keibler made her a key figure in WCW's invasion of WWE. Once that invasion was fought off, Wilson became a pivotal member of the WWE Women's division, engaging in memorable rivalries with the likes of Keibler, Sable and Melina. She even fought for her family's honor against the nefarious Dawn Marie.

Wilson joins 1980s star Honky Tonk Man in the 2019 Hall of Fame class

Wilson later joined forces with Candice Michelle and Victoria to sow chaos on Monday Night Raw, even bringing her pet dog Chloe into the fray while battling Superstars, such as Trish Stratus and Mickie James.

Injuries forced Wilson out of the ring in 2008, but she soon found a new passion: helping others get in shape through ventures like her business, Torrie Wilson Fit.

In 2018, she returned to the ring to take part in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match - then later that year was a featured competitor at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event, in a battle royal for a future championship opportunity.