Ronda Rousey hints at WWE exit if she becomes unhappy with company

Ronda Rousey has dropped another hint that she will leave WWE if she becomes unhappy with life in the company.

The former UFC champion is currently involved in a storyline which last week saw her lay down the Raw women's championship title at the feet of chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey did so because she is furious that Becky Lynch will not be added to her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, which takes place live on Sky Sports Box Office on April 7.

Rousey's social media spat with Becky Lynch has become increasingly personal and bitter

A huge social media spat between Rousey and Lynch followed, in which Rousey called Lynch's version of the armbar "fake" and Lynch insulted Rousey's husband Travis Browne.

In January Rousey released a statement addressing rumours that she was planning to quit WWE after WrestleMania to start a family, and has now again commented on her future.

"The thing is I love this job, I really love this job, but I don't need it at all, not the least little bit," she said on her YouTube vlog.

"So the second I'm not happy, I reserve the right to walk out the door and live happily ever after with the love of my life.

"And The Authority, so they are called in this company, they are just used to bullying everyone around.

"And like I said, they give them just enough for them to live a lavish lifestyle but still have to come back, right? I don't."