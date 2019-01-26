WWE News

News

Ronda Rousey comments on speculation of WWE exit after WrestleMania

Last Updated: 26/01/19 3:30pm

Ronda Rousey is due to defend her Raw women's title against Sasha Banks at Sunday night's Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey is due to defend her Raw women's title against Sasha Banks at Sunday night's Royal Rumble

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey has addressed speculation she will leave WWE after WrestleMania.

It has been reported by the Wrestling Observer newsletter that Rousey was planning on "finishing up" with the company after Mania in April to concentrate on starting a family with her husband Travis Browne.

Rousey has previously spoken of her desire to start a family but has never given a time frame for such plans and has never indicated she would like to leave WWE in the near future.

Test your Royal Rumble knowledge with our quiz!

How much do you know about the Royal Rumble - find out with our Sky Sports quiz!

In a statement released by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey took exception to such speculation, although she did not explicitly state the story was inaccurate.

The statement read: "I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels [they're] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus. It's my.... life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Rousey is scheduled to defend her Raw women's title against Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble, live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Sky Sports Lock Up

Royal Rumble Predictions!

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK