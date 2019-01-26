Ronda Rousey comments on speculation of WWE exit after WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey is due to defend her Raw women's title against Sasha Banks at Sunday night's Royal Rumble

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey has addressed speculation she will leave WWE after WrestleMania.

It has been reported by the Wrestling Observer newsletter that Rousey was planning on "finishing up" with the company after Mania in April to concentrate on starting a family with her husband Travis Browne.

Rousey has previously spoken of her desire to start a family but has never given a time frame for such plans and has never indicated she would like to leave WWE in the near future.

In a statement released by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey took exception to such speculation, although she did not explicitly state the story was inaccurate.

The statement read: "I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels [they're] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus. It's my.... life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Rousey is scheduled to defend her Raw women's title against Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble, live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday.