WWE Raw: Triple H to respond to Batista's shocking attack on Ric Flair?

Triple H will formulate his response to Batista's shocking attack on Ric Flair on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

After seemingly trying to goad Triple H into a physical confrontation on SmackDown 1000 last year, Batista provoked The Game once more last Monday night by crashing Ric Flair's 70th birthday.

Batista seemingly attacked The Nature Boy in his locker room and dragged Flair out into the arena hallway.

As well as their connections in Evolution, Triple H was mentored by Flair and has made no secret of the fact that he regards him to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

The Game rushed backstage to confront The Animal, but Batista had already left the scene, having successfully captured the attention of his former stable-mate.

Triple H isn't known for letting transgressions slide, so how will he deal with the actions of his former friend on Raw as speculation builds that the pair could be about to collide in an epic match at this year's WrestleMania?

Is Ronda Rousey still the champion?

Charlotte Flair will be on Raw tonight to further muddy the waters of what is already a somewhat cloudy Raw championship picture following last week's turn of events.

After Becky Lynch was arrested for violating her suspension last Monday, Ronda Rousey urged Stephanie McMahon to allow The Man to challenge for the title at WrestleMania.

McMahon refused, leading Rousey to lay down the title at her feet, and leave many to wonder if The Rowdy One would carry the championship to WrestleMania at all.

On last week's SmackDown, Flair confirmed she would head to the red brand to collect the title which has potentially been vacated by Rousey. Will The Queen claim the Monday night throne?

2:25 Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns rescued Shield colleague Dean Ambrose from a four-on-one assault on last week's Raw Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns rescued Shield colleague Dean Ambrose from a four-on-one assault on last week's Raw

Are we getting close to a Shield reunion?

After last week's revelation that his leukaemia is in remission, Roman Reigns joined Seth Rollins in helping Dean Ambrose repel a four-on-one attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Elias and Baron Corbin.

The act of salvation confused The Lunatic Fringe just as much as it did the WWE fans given Ambrose's betrayal of The Shield last October - the same night The Big Dog disclosed that his cancer had returned.

Were Reigns and Rollins hinting that they're ready to forgive Ambrose, or were The Hounds of Justice simply living up to their name given the unfair circumstances?

And how will this latest development impact on Rollins' WrestleMania match against Universal champion Brock Lesnar?