WATCH: Beth Phoenix attacked after WWE commentary duty!

Beth Phoenix thought her night at Fastlane would consist of a guest commentary shift for the WWE women's tag-team title match and the chance to meet some old friends backstage.

She was to be proved painfully wrong.

Most of the evening went according to plan for the Glamazon, who became the youngest inductee in the Hall of Fame in 2017, with play-by-play duties complete and a successful title defence for Bayley and Sasha Banks in the bag.

Bayley scored the winning pin, getting the three-count on Jax after reversing a powerbomb attempt into a front flip for the three count.

But her music had barely had time to begin before Tamina returned to the ring to attack The Hugger, with Jax joining the fray as Phoenix commented: "This is completely unnecessary".

Having seen enough, Phoenix confronted Tamina in a moment which sparked memories of the 2012 Elimination Chamber match between the two, and a wild brawl ensued which also drew Natalya from the back.

Could we see Phoenix and Natalya reunite the Divas of Doom tag team?